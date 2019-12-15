icon depicting Blistering Speed

Blistering Speed

What's modern about waiting for your site to build?

Hugo is the fastest tool of its kind. At <1 ms per page, the average site builds in less than a second.
Robust Content Management

Flexibility rules. Hugo is a content strategist's dream.

Hugo supports unlimited content types, taxonomies, menus, dynamic API-driven content, and more, all without plugins.
Shortcodes

Hugo's shortcodes are Markdown's hidden superpower.

We love the beautiful simplicity of markdown’s syntax, but there are times when we want more flexibility. Hugo shortcodes allow for both beauty and flexibility.
Built-in Templates

Hugo has common patterns to get your work done quickly.

Hugo ships with pre-made templates to make quick work of SEO, commenting, analytics and other functions. One line of code, and you're done.
Multilingual and i18n

Polyglot baked in.

Hugo provides full i18n support for multi-language sites with the same straightforward development experience Hugo users love in single-language sites.
Custom Outputs

HTML not enough?

Hugo allows you to output your content in multiple formats, including JSON or AMP, and makes it easy to create your own.
 

300+ Themes

Hugo provides a robust theming system that is easy to implement but capable of producing even the most complicated websites.

Check out the Hugo themes.

Capable Templating

Hugo's Go-based templating provides just the right amount of logic to build anything from the simple to complex.

Get Started.

Install in seconds, build in milliseconds.

Hugo works on macOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, and others.

Host on any server or your favorite CDN.

Mac OS

$ brew install hugo

Windows

$ choco install hugo -confirm

Linux

$ snap install hugo

See the Getting Started Guide for other methods.

See what others are saying about Hugo…

Working with @GoHugoIO is such a joy. Having worked with #Jekyll in the past, the near instant preview is a big win! Did not expect this to make such a huge difference.

─ Heinrich Hartmann (@heinrichhartman) November 12, 2019

Can't overstate how much I enjoy @GoHugoIO. My site is relatively small, but *18 ms* to build the whole thing made template development and proofing a breeze.

─ Joshua Steven‏‏ (@jscarto) September 12, 2018

Hugo is really, really incredible... Now does resizing/resampling of images as well! Crazy that something so fast can be a static site generator... Amazing open-source project.

─ Jens Munch (@jensamunch) January 3, 2018

I fear @GoHugoIO v0.22 might be so fast it creates a code vortex that time-warps me back to a time I used Wordpress. #gasp

─ STOQE (@STOQE) June 12, 2017
