Blistering Speed
What's modern about waiting for your site to build?
Robust Content Management
Flexibility rules. Hugo is a content strategist's dream.
Shortcodes
Hugo's shortcodes are Markdown's hidden superpower.
Built-in Templates
Hugo has common patterns to get your work done quickly.
Multilingual and i18n
Polyglot baked in.
Custom Outputs
HTML not enough?
300+ Themes
Hugo provides a robust theming system that is easy to implement but capable of producing even the most complicated websites.
Capable Templating
Hugo's Go-based templating provides just the right amount of logic to build anything from the simple to complex.
Showcase
Install in seconds, build in milliseconds.
Hugo works on macOS, Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, and others.
Host on any server or your favorite CDN.
Mac OS
Windows
Linux
See what others are saying about Hugo…
Working with @GoHugoIO is such a joy. Having worked with #Jekyll in the past, the near instant preview is a big win! Did not expect this to make such a huge difference.─ Heinrich Hartmann (@heinrichhartman) November 12, 2019
Can't overstate how much I enjoy @GoHugoIO. My site is relatively small, but *18 ms* to build the whole thing made template development and proofing a breeze.─ Joshua Steven (@jscarto) September 12, 2018
Hugo is really, really incredible... Now does resizing/resampling of images as well! Crazy that something so fast can be a static site generator... Amazing open-source project.─ Jens Munch (@jensamunch) January 3, 2018
I fear @GoHugoIO v0.22 might be so fast it creates a code vortex that time-warps me back to a time I used Wordpress. #gasp─ STOQE (@STOQE) June 12, 2017
We welcome all contributions
Hugo is open-source and completely free.
Our hundreds of contributors make Hugo great.